In the hot season, having an air conditioner becomes essential. The versatility of a portable air conditioner allows you to take it anywhere in your home, ensuring a cool and comfortable environment at all times, which is why Bodega Aurrera sells fans for all needs, as well as wall-mounted and portable air conditioners, with discounts and payment flexibilities so that your clients can purchase the one that suits their needs.

The Mexican company known for its low prices and its iconic Mama Lucha character, offers an air conditioner for less than $2,100 that is perfect for beating the summer heat. The current offer is the Adir Adir 4821 3-in-1 White 3-Speed ​​Portable Air Cooler, which originally cost $3,299.00 and It’s now available for just $2,049. Additionally, you can purchase it in up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $269.59.

The Adir Adir 4821 White 3-in-1 Portable Air Cooler from Bodega Aurrera is a practical and economical option to keep your home cool during the summer. Take advantage of this offer from Mamá Lucha and enjoy a comfortable environment without spending a fortune.

Features of the Adir 4821 Portable Air Cooler

◉ Remote Control Included: For added convenience, you can adjust settings from anywhere in the room.

◉ 10 Liter Capacity: With water level indicator, which makes it easier to maintain and use.

◉ 3 Speeds: You can adjust the speed according to your cooling needs.

◉ Touch Control Panel with LED Light: Easy to use even in the dark.

◉ 3 in 1 functionality: Cooler, Humidifier, Purifier and Fan.

◉ Energy Saving: Energy consumption of only 0.085 kW/h, which guarantees efficient and economical use.

◉ Power: 127V – 60Hz 90W.

Specifications

◉ Model/Style/Type: 4821

◉ Color: White

◉ Width of Assembled Product: 26 cm

◉ Material: Plastic

◉ Length of Assembled Product: 27 cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 4 kg

◉ Smart: No

◉ Country of Origin: China

◉ Color range: White

◉ Packaging Contents: 3 in 1 White Portable Air Cooler 3 Speeds Adir

◉ Condition: New

◉ Height of Assembled Product: 61 cm

◉ Volts: 110

Usage warnings

◉ Do not operate the appliance with a damaged cord or plug.

◉ Make sure the receptacle has a current rating of at least 3A.

◉ Do not turn the cooler forcibly or place heavy objects on the control panel.

◉ The air outlet should never be obstructed.

◉ For indoor use only.