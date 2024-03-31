Are you looking for a practical and stylish way to organize your clothes without using up so much space? Bodega Aurrera presents you the incredible Chest of Drawers with 5 Fabric Drawers and Coat Rack included, a piece that will help you keep your space tidy, the best thing is that it has an unmissable discount.

The company whose iconic character is 'Mamá Lucha' understands the importance of having functional and quality furniture in your home, which is why it lowers the price on chest of drawers with 5 fabric drawers with coat rack included, so, from a price of $1,999, it can now be yours for only $1,399.

Bodega Aurrera seeks to offer a wide range of products for all the needs of Mexican families. From food to household items, through fashion and technology, so that you do not miss the opportunity to renew your home, it stands out by offering a discount on this piece of furniture, as well as the option of purchasing it for up to 12 months without interest. of $116.58.

Characteristics of the chest of drawers with a discount at Bodega Aurrera

⦿ General measurements of the dresser (height including legs): (LxWxH) 83x30x166.5 cm.

⦿ Coat rack measurements: 83 cm long.

⦿ MDF wood board. Thickness: 1.2cm. Steel structure with non-slip and adjustable rubber.

⦿ Fabric drawers with curved handles.

⦿ Measurements of the right drawers: 38x27x19.5 cm.

⦿ Measurements of the left drawers: 38x27x29 cm.

⦿ Thanks to its lightness, transport it from one room to another and assemble it easily.

⦿ Includes: 1 Chest of drawers and 1 assembly instructions.

Specifications

⦿ Model/Style/Type: KINGCHEST5-2

⦿ Height of the assembled product: 167 cm

⦿ Requires assembly: Yes

⦿ Color: Gray

⦿ Length of the assembled product: 83 cm

⦿ Material: Cloth

⦿ Country of origin: China

⦿ Color range: gray

⦿ Weight of the assembled product: 4 kg

⦿ Package content: Chest of drawers with 5 fabric drawers Rack Coat rack Closet

⦿ Width of the assembled product: 30 cm