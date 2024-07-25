Bodega Aurrera, the champion of low prices, stands out for the cost of the basic basket, but also because it offers items for all tastes. Furnishing the home can be expensive, so if you are looking to invest in quality furnitureAt Mamá Lucha’s company you can find an excellent option with this discounted integral kitchen.

On the website of the store founded by Jerónimo Arango, currently a subsidiary of Walmart, it offers the Emilly Free Madesa Integral Kitchen of 169 cm in Brown/Black, which previously cost $9,299.00, is now available for only $5,699.00. In addition, you can purchase it with up to 12 months without interest, paying $474.92 per month.

It includes a tall cabinet with two doors, a counter with two doors and a counter with three doors and a drawer. The modules are separate and can be assembled according to space needs, as they have ecological Polyester paint with 7 layers of protection, which guarantees resistance against the effects of water and heat.

Features of the Emilly Free Kitchen:



◉ Equipped with handles with aluminum detail, metal slides and hinges for greater durability.

◉ Adjustable to facilitate cleaning and level out small floor imperfections.

◉ Provides ample space for organizing dishes and other kitchen utensils.

Countertops: Countertops feature MDP (medium density particle board) tops.

Measures:

◉ Height: 186 cm

◉ Width: 169 cm

◉ Countertop depth: 44 cm

◉ Depth at top: 27 cm

Included items:

◉ An upper cabinet with two doors

◉ A counter with two doors and a top

◉ A counter with three doors, a drawer and a top

◉ Madesa does not offer assembly service.

◉ Includes a manual and all the hardware necessary for assembly.

◉ Upper cabinets and pantries need to be fixed to the wall.

Specifications:



◉ Finish: Polyester Paint

◉ Assembly Required: Yes

◉ Assembled Product Width: 169 cm

◉ Assembled Product Length: 44cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 48.5 kg

◉ Predominant Color of the Item: Brown

◉ Composite Wood Certification Code: 8 – TSCA Compliant and OK to be sold in the US.

◉ Country of origin: Brazil

◉ Package contents: One (1) Integral Kitchen, assembly manual and accessories for installation

◉ Assembled Product Height: 186 cm

◉ Color: Brown/Black

◉ Material: MDP

◉ Model Number: GREM1690017K

◉ Condition: New

◉ Fabric Care Instructions: Wipe clean with a cloth dampened with water

◉ Pattern: Modern

◉ Number of Drawers: 1