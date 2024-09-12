Bodega Aurrera, the champion of low prices, a store founded by Jerónimo Arango, known for its commitment to savings and quality, has positioned itself as one of the favorite retailers in Mexico. With a wide range of products including food, electronics, clothing, and furniture, it always seeks to offer the best deals to its customers, Therefore, you can find products with up to 50% discount so you don’t miss the opportunity to wear new ones.

Mamá Lucha, the emblematic character of Bodega Aurrera, has once again lowered prices and this time offers one of the best discounts on furniture: the Meraki Makora Blue Linen Sofa Bed. This versatile sofa bed, which was originally priced at $14,990, is now available for just $6,490. Plus, you can take advantage of the option of up to 12 months interest-free with payments of $540.83 per month.

This is an unmissable offer for those looking to renovate their home with style and functionality as it is a piece that offers the comfort of a sofa with the utility of a bed, making it a perfect solution for any home. Whether you’re hosting guests or simply looking to relax, the Meraki Makora is sure to meet your every need.

Don’t miss the opportunity to take home this incredible sofa bed at an unbeatable price. Visit your nearest Bodega Aurrera or make your purchase online to take advantage of this and other great offers that Mamá Lucha has for you. Below we present all the details.

This sofa bed adapts to your needs with an adjustable backrest that offers three positions: upright for comfortable sitting, reclined for relaxing, and completely horizontal for use as a bed.

Meraki Makora Sofa Bed Features:



◉ Made from linen fabric, this sofa is not only stylish but also practical, as its fabric is easy to clean, staying in perfect condition with daily use.

◉ The pine wood base guarantees durability and resistance, supporting constant use without losing stability.

◉ This sofa bed assembles in less than 5 minutes without the need for tools.

◉ The Meraki Makora arrives at your home in smart packaging that easily fits through any door frame and is effortlessly transported up and down stairs.

◉ Ideal for those who live in apartments or small spaces.

Sofa bed specifications:

◉ Furniture type: Sofa bed

◉ Bed size: Double

◉ Assembled product width: 103 cm

◉ Assembled product length: 184 cm

◉ Assembled product weight: 30 kg

◉ Material: Pine wood

◉ Model/Style: Various positions