Do you want to renovate your home, become independent, or simply make better use of each space? Known for its emblematic character, Mamá Lucha, and its motto “the champion of low prices”, this Bodega Aurrera company stands out for offer a wide variety of furniture that adapts to all needs, with different sizes and materials.

One of the dining rooms that stands out on the Bodega Aurrera website is the Naya Oro Dining Room with 4 MOBILKRAFT Tubular Chairs. This set, with an affordable price of $4,399.00 and the option to pay up to 12 months without interest of $366.58, It is perfect for small spaces thanks to its contemporary design in gold and beige colors.

Thanks to its extensive catalog and financing options, you can renovate your home without compromising your budget. Furthermore, its commitment to offering products that adapt to the needs of each customer, such as the Naya Oro Dining Room, shows that there is always an option for everyone.

Features of the Naya Oro Dining Room

◉ Square Tubular Structure: The table and chairs have a square tubular structure in gold, which provides a modern and elegant touch.

◉ Formica and MDF cover: The table has a MDF and melamine cover, very resistant and durable materials.

◉ Smooth Beige Fabric: The chairs are upholstered in a smooth beige fabric, combining perfectly with the golden structure.

Dimensions:

◉ Table: Length 110 cm x Width 70 cm x Height 75 cm.

◉ Chairs: Length 40 cm x Width 44 cm x Height 90 cm.

Specifications:

◉ Furniture Type: Dining Room

◉ Model / Style / Type: Naya Gold Model, Contemporary Style in Gold and Beige Color

◉ Requires Arming: No

◉ Color: Gold and Beige

◉ Material: Tubular and MDF

Assembled product dimensions:

◉ Table: Length 110 cm, Width 70 cm, Height 75 cm.

◉ Chairs: Length 40 cm, Width 44 cm, Height 90 cm.

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 41 kg

◉ Maximum Supported Weight: 100 kg per chair

◉ Number of Pieces: 5 (1 Table and 4 Chairs)

◉ Recommended Uses: Home, Interiors

◉ Country of Origin: Mexico

◉ Commercial Model Name: Naya Oro

◉ Color Range: Golden

◉ Packaging Contents: 1 Table and 4 Chairs

◉ Home Decoration Style: Contemporary