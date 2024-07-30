Becoming independent, renovating your home or preparing delicious desserts this holiday season has never been easier or more practical with the Oster 5-Element Combo. This set includes a blender, coffee maker, mixer, waffle maker and juicer in an elegant black and silver color, ideal for any kitchen.

Bodega Aurrera, known for being the champion of low prices and with its emblematic character Mamá Lucha, is offering an incredible discount on the Oster 5 Elements Combo. Previously priced at $3,899.00, you can now purchase it for only $2,490. Additionally, you have the option to pay it in up to 3 months without interest of $830.00 each.

Features of the Oster 5-element combo

Oster is a world-renowned brand for its quality, durability and innovation in kitchen appliances. The brand stands out for offering products that combine advanced technology with a functional design, thus facilitating everyday kitchen tasks, therefore, learn the details of each appliance in the combo.

Oster Classic Blender:

◉ Equipped with an ergonomic 3-speed knob, this blender is perfect for preparing smoothies, soups and sauces.

◉ Its 1.25-litre Boroclass refractory glass container and metal coupling system ensure a smooth and consistent mixture.

Oster BVSTDC4404 8-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker:

◉ This coffee maker features an easy-to-use touchscreen and a thermal carafe that keeps coffee hot for up to 2 hours.

◉ Includes a reusable coffee filter, promoting savings and sustainability.

◉ Its programmable function allows you to have coffee ready at the desired time.

Oster Hand Blender, 7 Speeds, Turbo Function:

◉ With 7-speed control and turbo function, this mixer is ideal for preparing light and dense doughs.

◉ Its ergonomic design and storage compartment make this mixer an indispensable tool in the kitchen.

Oster CKSTWF2000 Belgian Waffle Maker:

◉ With a diameter of 20 cm and adjustable temperature control, this waffle maker allows you to prepare perfect, crispy waffles every time.

Oster Citrus Juicer:

◉ Equipped with bi-directional rotation and a strainer for seeds and pulp, this juicer makes it easy to extract fresh juices.

◉ Its 1-litre jug is ideal for convenient serving.

Specifications:

◉ Package contents: 1 Blender, 1 Programmable Coffee Maker, 1 Juicer, 1 Hand Mixer, 1 Belgian Waffle Maker.

◉ Dimensions: Height 38.1 cm, Width 50.8 cm, Depth 50.8 cm.

◉ Weight: 3.4 kg.

◉ Manufacturing Material: Plastic.

◉ Model: 2211077.