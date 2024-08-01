Bodega Aurrera, known as the champion of low prices, offers a wide range of fitted kitchens that adapt to all spaces and styles. With a variety of sizes, colours and designs, to ensure that each customer finds the perfect kitchen for their home. Currently, there is a notable offer in the Madesa Lux 320cm BN modular integral kitchen, which has a discount of $39,000 in addition to payment flexibility.

Integrated kitchens are a practical and aesthetic solution to maximize the use of space in the home. They integrate all the kitchen elements, such as appliances, cabinets and countertops, and if you want one to save space, we will tell you about the great discount that Mamá Lucha has on the 320 cm modular integrated kitchen, since given its surprising reduction, from $98,999 to just $59,999. In addition, it offers the option to finance up to 12 months without interest with monthly payments of $4,999.92.



When looking for a kitchen, customers often consider factors such as design, quality of materials, functionality, size and price. The design should harmonize with the home decor, while high-quality materials They guarantee durability and easy maintenance, so below we present all the details of this piece of furniture.

Features of the Madesa Lux 320cm BN Modular Integral Kitchen

Madesa’s Lux kitchen line is characterized by its elegance and sophistication, making it an ideal option for those looking to modernize their culinary space.

◉ This integral kitchen is made with superior quality materials, including doors and drawers with applied black glass, which adds a touch of distinction and elegance to the environment.

◉ Drawers feature telescopic slides, and doors with dampers for soft closing, complemented by durable aluminum handles.

◉ With a depth similar to the planned kitchens (60 cm), it offers ample space for food storage and preparation.

◉ The under sink cabinet is compatible with 120cm x 60cm stainless steel or stone sinks.

◉ The tower can accommodate an oven or microwave, allowing the installation of a built-in oven.

◉ The kitchen has a total height of 225 cm, width of 320 cm and depth of 60 cm in cupboards and towers, with 31 cm in the overhead cupboards.

◉ The kitchen structure is white, while the doors and drawer fronts are black.

◉ The finish is polyester paint with 7 layers of protection, resistant to alcohol, water and heat.

Items Included:

◉ Oven cabinet with one door, three drawers (one larger) and two niches

◉ Upper cabinet with sliding doors and other lower and upper furniture for additional storage

Specifications:

◉ Weight: 259.5 kg

◉ Material: MDP

◉ Predominant color: Black

◉ Warranty: 3 months against manufacturing defects