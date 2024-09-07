Bodega Aurrera is one of the favorite stores for Mexicans because it sells a wide variety of items for all tastes and needs, which adapt to any space and lifestyle. From everyday consumer products to household items.Mamá Lucha helps you find what you need at the best price on the market.

Visit your nearest Bodega Aurrera store and discover how Mamá Lucha, the champion of low prices, can help you renovate your kitchen with style, quality and great savings. Plus, take advantage of the interest-free months to enjoy these complete kitchens at an incredible price, so you can keep everything organized and prepare your favorite meals.

A fully-equipped kitchen is the key to keeping everything in order while preparing your food, allowing each utensil and appliance to have its specific place. In addition to being practical, fully-equipped kitchens add a touch of elegance to your home.

Bodega Aurrera has launched an unmissable promotion on integrated kitchens, with discounts of up to 50%. Don’t miss this opportunity and take advantage of renovating your kitchen with these elegant and modern options. functional, below we present the prices and characteristics of some of the most popular pieces of furniture.

Madesa Emilly Integrated Kitchen Without Sink 229cm – Brown/White

◉ Price before: $10,729 | Now: $5,999

◉ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of: $789.29

◉ Compact and practical for everyday use, ideal for modern or classic spaces. High-resistance polyester paint, metal runners and adjustable PVC feet that facilitate cleaning and height adjustment up to 188 cm.

Includes:

◉ 65 cm cupboard with four doors.

◉ 164 cm cupboard with two doors and two niches.

◉ 105 cm kitchen cabinet with three doors, one drawer and MDP board.

◉ Product code: GREM2290029B (White/Brown) and GREM2290027K (Brown/Black).

Integral Kitchen 229cm Brown/Black Emilly Pop Madesa 02

◉ Price before: $10,729 | Now: $5,999

◉ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of: $789.29

◉ Ideal for optimising space, with metal guides and hinges, adjustable PVC feet, and adaptable sink top. Perfect for those looking for practicality and organisation.

Madesa Emilly Integrated Kitchen Without Sink 229 cm Brown

◉ Price before: $10,729 | Now: $5,999

◉ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of: $789.29

◉ American style, compact and perfect for daily use, with wooden details that adapt to any environment. 7-layer polyester paint that protects and preserves furniture for longer.