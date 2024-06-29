Bodega Aurrera, one of the supermarket chains that stand out in Mexico for its low cost in the basic basket as well as for offering a wide variety of items, is on trend thanks to an innovative system in its store. It has gone viral after a customer spread their impression of this technology during their visit to a Bodega Aurrera branch.

It was through the social network TikTok, where the account @maumaldonadojf shared his amazement at experiencing this advanced system. In the viral video, you can see how the client of Mamá Lucha’s company no longer needs to deposit coins, tickets, codes or passwords to store his belongings. thanks to the fact that the store incorporated facial recognition technology in its packaging.

During the clip, the client of the Walmart affiliate company, recognized for its motto of the Low Price Champion, showed that he simply brought his face close to a camera, which performed facial recognition and opened the locker door without requiring anything material. Don’t even worry if you lost the paper or the key that checks your locker, because in some stores when you give you a paper that indicates the number where you kept your things, they must pay a certain financial amount to be responsible.

Bodega Aurrera, like many other self-service stores, has rules that customers must follow, including not bringing certain items into the shopping area to prevent items from being lost or stolen. For this reason, they usually place lockers at the entrance where belongings must be left.

This new recognition system streamlines and ensures the purchasing experience so that they feel at the forefront. Given this, Internet users did not hesitate to comment and react to this new implementation that the store has made to always be one step ahead of its competitors.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK your best products

Join the channel community Debate on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant!

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores in Mexico. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.