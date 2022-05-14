Samahara Lobaton is in the middle of a legal dispute after Jorka Otoya denounced her for allegedly having threatened with death via WhatsApp for being a friend of yuna. After this accusation, Melissa Klug received a wave of criticism on social networks and the influencer did not hesitate to defend her daughter against the negative comments of her followers.

This May 12, “Love and fire” issued a note in which Samahara Lobatón allegedly threatened Jorka Otoya through messages. However, the young woman also came forward to comment on the subject and denied the facts that are charged against her.

What did Melissa Klug say?

“Eye! Here I do not endorse any, I speak for my daughter, I think you did not understand. What woman doesn’t stand up for what she thinks is her family? God forbid it ever happens to you,” Melissa said when responding to one of her comments on her Instagram photos.

Finally, the Klug matriarch assured that, despite the mistakes her daughter makes, she will always support her: “Let’s see, how many women who follow me and those who only see me without following me can explain to this lady or young lady that mom is mom, and it doesn’t matter how many times you were wrong and made the wrong choice when you made mistakes.

Melissa Klug defends Samahara Lobatón via Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Melissa Klug confronts user

Criticism rains down on Melissa Klug after Samahara Lobatón was again involved in a legal matter for Youna. However, “Blanca de Chucuito” is not daunted and she responded through her official account on her Instagram.

“We women are not to blame that there are ‘women’ who want to go overboard; then it is better to remain silent because the ‘others’ can sink. I have well raised and educated children and, you know, the best thing of all is that I did it alone. Kisses, my love, blessings, ”she commented.