“Coco”, the hit Disney movie of 2017 inspired by the well-known Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead, counts as its main character Mama Coco, an adorable granny. And it was just inspired by Maria Salud Ramírez Caballero, an old woman who became a celebrity and just celebrated 108 years of life.

The famous real-life grandmother lives in Santa Fe de la Laguna, Michoacán, where she is well known even before the two Oscar-winning fiction. And then, it even began to receive the visit of tourists.

Special celebration of 108 years in networks

Through the official Facebook page called Cheers Mama Coco, a photograph was published showing María Salud celebrating her 108th birthday with a cake decorated with the image of “her” character in the film.

María Salud Ramírez Caballero with her huge cake for her 108th birthday, with the theme of the film Coco. l



The adorable granny received all thousands of greetings through Facebook.

“Thank God today he completed another year of life,” reads the bottom of the published photo, which has thousands of “likes” and numerous comments from users.

“Happy birthday to that pretty Mama Coco. It’s nice to know that people from all over the world respect her, “says one person. Another, like many, expresses: “Congratulations. God bless you and keep giving you health”.

“Beautiful Mrs. Mamá Coco … God fill you with many blessings and above all with great health …. Hugs from a distance and best wishes”, greets another user from Cusco, Peru.



Such for which. María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the grandmother who inspired the character in the film Coco, turned 108 years old in Mexico.

What is the movie “Coco” about?

Coco is an animated film produced by Pixar and distributed by Disney.

His argument is based on an idea of Lee Unkrich, who also served as project director, and the scripts by Adrián Molina and Matthew Aldrich. It also featured a cast of voices almost entirely of Latin origin, such as Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal, among others.

The plot revolves around Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who is transported by accident to the world of the dead, where he seeks help to find his deceased great-great-grandfather musician and thus be able to return to his family from the living and that this removes the prohibition that it imposes on its members on playing music.

The strong Mexican celebration of Day of the Dead it was the main inspiration when preparing the script. In fact, to carry out the project, there was field work and research in the states of Guanajuato, Oaxaca and Michoacán, the latter, precisely where María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the “real Mama Coco”, lives.