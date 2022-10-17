Maria Salud Ramirez Caballeroknown as ‘Mamá Coco’ for inspiring the creation of the character of the grandmother in the film “Coco”, by pixar, has died last Sunday at 109 years of age. The woman was a potter and she had three children, who gave dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family.

The Secretary of Tourism of the State of Michoacán, where “Mamá Coco” lived, lamented her death on its Facebook page. Meanwhile, it was learned that the family has been fighting since 2017 for Pixar to recognize the influence of María Salud Ramírez on the famous character in the film., a concession that continues without arriving.

The Secretary of Tourism of Michoacán, Roberto Monroy, published some personal condolences to ‘Mamá Coco’ and her loved ones. The headline has defined the woman as “tireless and an example of life, who was the inspiration for this endearing character who went around the world”, in reference to the feature film.

Despite this, the film’s producers deny that “Coco’s” grandmother was inspired by Salud Ramírez.

It should be noted that tourists from Michoacán approached the older adult’s home to take photos.

“Coco”, feature film with a lot of sentimental charge