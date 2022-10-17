Salud Ramírez, in the Michoacan town of Santa Fe de la Laguna, in March 2021. Theresa of Michael

The woman who inspired the famous character of Mama Coco died this Sunday in her town in Michoacán at the age of 109. “This Sunday, Doña María Salud Ramírez Caballero, better known as: Mama Coco, a character who went around the world, passed away,” confirmed Roberto Monroy, Secretary of Tourism for Michoacán. The official thus announced the death of the tender Mexican grandmother on which Disney was based to give life to the film related to the Day of the Dead that showed one of the most deeply rooted traditions of Mexico.

Doña María had lost her name, which became Mama Coco since the animated film was released in 2017 where the old woman was the grandmother of “Miguel”, a boy who manages to cross the world of the dead to meet his great-grandparents. The Secretary of Tourism lamented the death of a “tireless” woman and “example of life” who served as inspiration “for this beloved character,” he wrote on social networks.

Born in September 1913 in the same town that died this Sunday, the old woman died without the industry recognizing her contribution to the Pixar film. The producer confirmed that on her day she toured various states of Mexico in her process of documenting the traditions of the Day of the Dead. They even lived with several local families, one of them was the family of María Salud Ramírez, so fans and neighbors discovered her enormous similarity to the character of “Mamá Coco” from Michoacán.

Salud Ramírez waits at her house for the arrival of tourists to take photos with her. Theresa of Michael

The real Mama Coco dedicated her whole life to pottery with her husband and raised three children who gave her dozens of grandchildren and countless great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. When in March 2021 EL PAÍS visited her house in Michoacán, her granddaughter confirmed that for five years they had not stopped persecuting the producer of the film to admit that he was inspired by the grandmother for her character. . “The people of the town told us that they had photographed her in the square, and the church and some streets appear in the film,” explained her granddaughter Paty de Ella.

During the meeting, the famous old woman was no longer able to remember her youth. dances? Do you sing? “Pure work”, she summed up her life during the interview. In it, her family recalled that in the good times she dedicated herself to molding beautiful clay pots that they baked and sold at nearby fairs. Beans, nopales and some fish that the lake gave them were stewed in those containers. Everything happened as it had always been in Santa Fe de la Laguna until one day in 2017 her life turned upside down with the premiere of the film and even her name was lost. Since then, Doña María spent her days next to a huge movie poster where tourists from all over the world queued up to take a picture with her in exchange for a few pesos.

