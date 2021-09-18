Digital Millennium

Michoacan / 18.09.2021 07:55:45

Maria Salud Ramírez, known as Mama Coco for its resemblance to the character in the movie Coconut, celebrated his 108th birthday, accompanied by her family and on her social networks, where hundreds of people congratulated her.

The grandmother originally from Santa Fe de la Laguna, Michoacán, had her birthday on September 16 and that same day she shared a photograph of her on her Facebook page, in which she is seen with a cake decorated with fruits and an image of the character Mama Coco.

“Thank God today he completed another year of life,” reads the same publication.

The publication has more than 1,800 reactions of I like it and I love it, as well as 222 comments, including photos with his admirers and messages of good wishes from his followers.

Mama Coco also often posts photos of herself or when her fans come to visit, which also generate hundreds of reactions and comments.

FLC