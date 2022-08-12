Ways to get rid of heartburn without pills uncovered in the program “Live healthy!” its presenter and doctor Elena Malysheva and her colleagues cardiologist-resuscitator Herman Gandelman and immunologist Andrey Prodeus.

“The simplest advice is to refuse or reduce the use of those foods that provoke heartburn. What causes heartburn? Mint, including mint gum and tea, as it relaxes the sphincter that is supposed to block the backflow of gastric juices into the esophagus. Exactly also contribute to the relaxation of the sphincter alcohol, coffee, carbonated drinks, fatty foods and plentiful food, ”said Prodeus.

According to Gandelman, often heartburn appears in the supine position. In this regard, the bed should be raised from the side of the head, for example, using a special wedge-shaped pillow. Contributes to the appearance of heartburn and excess weight, which means you should get rid of it. Fat in the abdomen puts pressure on the stomach, which provokes the choice of hydrochloric acid up, said the cardiologist-resuscitator. He also added that one should stop eating three hours before bedtime.

Malysheva recalled that heartburn occurs when the acidic contents of the stomach are thrown into the esophagus and it is irritated. If this is not treated, erosion occurs, followed by the formation of “Barrett’s esophagus” and cancer of the esophagus.

