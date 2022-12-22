Common mistakes that can disrupt healthy sleep are listed on the air of Elena Malysheva’s program “Live healthy!” on Channel One cardiologist and TV presenter Herman Gandelman.

According to him, often people like to eat right before going to bed. Gandelman explained that the last meal should be no later than three hours before going to bed. Otherwise, sleep will be restless.

In addition, you should not use your phone, tablet or watch TV in bed. The use of gadgets before bedtime, according to the doctor, reduces the production of the hormone melatonin. This can lead to insomnia, he warned.

Previously, the dangers of female snoring were warned in a program with TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. Experts have reported that snoring leads to oxygen deprivation.