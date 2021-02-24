TV presenter Elena Malysheva on the air of the “Health” program told about a Russian who survived four clinical deaths within one hour. The release of the program is posted on Youtube-channel “Life is great!”.

In December 2019, 57-year-old Tyumen resident Vladimir Kazantsev became ill. The man endured chest pain all night, and in the morning he called an ambulance. Doctors diagnosed him with myocardial infarction and decided to hospitalize him. When the man was lowered on a stretcher from the sixth floor, his heart stopped. Resuscitation had to be carried out right at the entrance.

For the second time, the Russian’s heart stopped in the ambulance, the third time in the emergency room, and the fourth time on the way to the operating room. Thus, the man experienced clinical death four times in one hour. In the end, everything ended well.

Previously, a resident of the Scottish city of Killsight, North Lancashire, defeated a deadly disease and received the title of beauty queen. In 2017, 25-year-old Stephanie Gillan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer – neurofibrosarcoma. The tumor turned out to be benign and curable, although the woman still has to be treated, as she destroyed the bone and began to spread to the lungs.