A simple way to deal with motion sickness was revealed by TV presenter and therapist Elena Malysheva in her Telegram-channel. She noted that the recommendation would be relevant for everyone who travels by ship during the holiday season.

The specialist said that special preparations help to solve the problem of the vestibular apparatus. “These are drugs that block histamine receptors. They can be found in almost any pharmacy, ”Malysheva explained. She recommended taking a pill before boarding and reminded that the medicine lasts about 3.5-4 hours.

Previously, Malysheva called ways to get rid of dizziness without pills. According to her, sometimes dizziness occurs due to the displacement of stones inside the ear, which must be replaced.