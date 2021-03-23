Doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva on the air of the program “Life is great!” named three lean superfoods that can help you avoid iodine deficiency. Issue published on Youtube…

Malysheva’s list includes two types of seaweed, kelp (known as seaweed) and wakame (known as chuka), as well as feijoa.

The TV doctor explained that iodine is included in thyroid hormones. They, as noted in the program, in turn start the work of the whole organism, including all metabolic and energy processes. In addition, iodine deficiency in pregnant women can lead to a decrease in intelligence, said Dmitry Shubin, co-host of Malysheva.

At the same time, kelp in terms of iodine content took first place: its daily dose is contained in 0.1 grams of the product. The second place was taken by wakame algae: to fill the need for iodine, you need to eat 1.4 grams per day. Feijoa came in third with a daily requirement of five grams.

Earlier Malysheva and her co-host Andrei Prodeus called “superfoods”, the use of which can prolong life. The doctors explained that we are talking about food rich in vegetable protein. Replacing animal protein in the diet with plant foods reduces the risk of death from cancer, hypertension, stroke and heart attack.