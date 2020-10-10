Doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva on Instagram named drugs that can save patients with coronavirus from death.

The first drug from Malysheva’s list is dexamethasone. According to her, it is prescribed to those who need additional oxygen.

Another remedy that works for coronavirus is an anticoagulant, which thins the blood. Malysheva believes that this type of medication must necessarily be prescribed to patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. She noted that various studies have shown that anticoagulants reduce mortality from coronavirus by up to 50 percent.

The doctor also recommended to continue drinking during the pandemic statins that lower cholesterol levels, and hypertensive patients to continue taking ACE inhibitors and angiotensin blockers. Malysheva stressed that all these drugs should be taken only after consulting a doctor.

