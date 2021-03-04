TV presenter and doctor of medical sciences Elena Malysheva met with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. This was reported by the TV and radio company “Grozny”.

It is noted that Malysheva came to Chechnya for one day. She visited two hospitals, an ambulance station, and also met with Kadyrov.

“Elena Vasilievna and I had a very interesting and meaningful meeting, during which I treated our dear guest to dishes of the Chechen national cuisine,” the head of Chechnya shared his impressions of communicating with the TV doctor.

According to Kadyrov, he and Malysheva discussed the fight against coronavirus in the republic. At the same time, the doctor positively assessed the decision made in Chechnya to abolish the mandatory mask regime.

The head of the republic added that in the near future Malysheva promised to return to Chechnya for a longer period. Kadyrov plans to acquaint her with local sights, tourist sites and national culture.

Kadyrov canceled the mandatory mask regime in public places of the republic on February 10. According to him, the regional authorities came to this decision after a thorough study of the epidemiological situation, which “is developing in a favorable way.” At the same time, the head of Chechnya stressed that people are urged to continue wearing masks in order to protect citizens at risk.