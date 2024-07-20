Tsargrad: Elena Malysheva has a luxurious mansion in New York worth $6.5 million

Russian TV presenter Elena Malysheva has been found to have a luxurious mansion in the suburbs of New York, the publication reports “Tsargrad”.

According to the publication, Malysheva bought the property in 2016 for $6.5 million (about 1.5 billion rubles). The mansion resembles colonial-style houses.

The interior features a large number of gilded details, crystal elements, stucco and marble. Judging by the photos that have leaked online, the house consists of two floors. It has a dining room, a living room with a fireplace and a spacious kitchen. Another interesting detail is the statues of black boys holding lamps over their heads.

