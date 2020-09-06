TV presenter and physician of medical sciences Elena Malysheva assessed the hazard of coronavirus. She spoke about this throughout the “Well being” program on Channel One on Sunday, September 6.

The physician mentioned that “coronavirus just isn’t the worst and, it appears, not a horrible illness in any respect.” As proof, she cited statistics on each day mortality from numerous illnesses. It turned out that COVID-19 is in seventeenth place in it, and tuberculosis is within the first place. The highest 5 additionally included hepatitis B, pneumonia, AIDS, HIV and malaria.

The physician requested the viewers why, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, individuals forgot about different illnesses that humanity can’t address, regardless of the provision of vaccines and medicines.

Earlier in September, Elena Malysheva made a forecast for the second wave of coronavirus. She famous that Russian medication is prepared for a doable improve within the variety of individuals contaminated. She additionally added that docs now know tips on how to deal with coronavirus.

Elena Malysheva is a Russian basic practitioner and physician of medical sciences, in addition to the host of the Well being and Life is Wholesome! Applications, which air on Channel One. Fashions and costumes are sometimes utilized in these packages, and youngsters participate in them. This makes the broadcasts memorable, but in addition causes a public outcry.