In our highly digitalized age, cybersecurity has become a major concern for individuals, businesses and government organizations; the constant threat of malware, viruses and other forms of cyber attacks has led to the creation of various antivirus and anti-malware solutions, among which Malwarebytes stands out.

This article will explore the history of Malwarebytes, the reason why it has become one of the most used cybersecurity software among technicians and its continuing relevance in the context of modern cybersecurity.

The birth of Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes was created by Marcin Kleczynski in 2004, when he was only 14 years old; his personal story is fascinating, as he began developing software as a way to address a personal challenge: the infection of your computer by malware called “RogueRemover.”; this personal experience pushed him to create software that can effectively tackle malwareand this was the beginning of Malwarebytes.

Initially, the software was a part-time project for Kleczynski; However, the effectiveness of its product quickly made it popular among users and cybersecurity experts; in 2008, Malwarebytes has started to grow significantlyand Kleczynski made the decision to turn the project into a full-time business, with the goal of providing reliable protection against malware to users and businesses.

Because it is a point of reference among IT technicians

This antimalware has become a point of reference among technicians and experts of IT security for several reasons: Efficiency and effectiveness: It is known for its ability to detect and remove a wide range of malware, including viruses, Trojans, spyware and adware. The software can detect threats that traditional antivirus solutions sometimes miss. Ease of Use: Malwarebytes is known for its intuitive user interface, which makes it accessible even for less experienced users and offers a free version that allows users to perform periodic system scans. Constant updates: The company behind Malwarebytes is busy in constantly updating the software to address new cyber threats and This dedication to security ensures that the software remains cutting edge. Compatibility: this popular antimalware It is compatible with other antivirus software (particularly with Windows Defender), making it a popular choice among techies who want a layered defense against cyber threats. Technical support: the company offers high-quality customer support, which is essential for users and technicians facing complex cybersecurity issues.

Its relevance that continues to the present day

In the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Malwarebytes continues to maintain its relevance; Cyber ​​threats are constantly developing, and this software was able to adapt and react effectively to such threats. Additionally, its ability to work synergistically with other antivirus software makes it an integral part of many comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Malwarebytes is also actively involved in researching and sharing threat intelligence, thus contributing to the various cybersecurity communities around the world.

The winning combination on Windows, Malwarebytes and Windows Defender

Another reason why Malwarebytes has become so popular among users and technicians is its effectiveness when used in conjunction with Windows Defender, Microsoft’s default antivirus software; While Windows Defender offers basic protection against many threats, lThe pairing of Malwarebytes in free mode and Windows Defender has proven to be extremely effective in providing a complete defense.

Malwarebytes in free mode can be used “on demand,” i.e. started manually by users to perform periodic system scans; this approach is particularly useful for mitigating any doubts or suspicions that the system may have been compromised by malware or advanced threats.

While Windows Defender offers real-time protection, Malwarebytes focuses on more in-depth and specific scanshelping to detect and remove threats that may have been missed by real-time scanning.

The combined use of Malwarebytes and Windows Defender provides users with a layered security solution that integrates efficiently and offers global protection:. While Windows Defender takes care of real-time defense, Malwarebytes intervenes when more in-depth control is needed this synergy has proven to be highly effective in keeping Windows systems safe, and it’s one of the reasons why this pairing has become a popular choice among technologists and users aware of cybersecurity.

A brief comparison with Windows MRT

It is also important to mention the Microsoft Malware Removal Tool (MRT), also known as Microsoft Malicious Software Removal Tool, as it is an integral part of Windows security services; MRT is a free tool provided by Microsoft, included in the latest versions of Windows, which allows you to identify and remove specific known threats.

However, MRT has some key differences from Malwarebytes; to begin with, MRT is designed to perform periodic scans and can only detect specific threats supported by Microsoft, therefore it does not offer the same versatility and ability to detect a wide range of malware that Malwarebytes can offer; Malwarebytes, on the other hand, is a specific cybersecurity product designed to address a wide range of threats, including emerging ones.

Furthermore, MRT is a passive component of Windowswhich means that users must wait for periodic updates from Microsoft to ensure that the tool is updated with the latest malware definitions while Malwarebytes offers more frequent updates and on-demand scanning capabilitiesallowing users to be proactive in protecting their system.

Therefore, although MRT is an important addition to Windows security, the combined use of Malwarebytes (in free or premium mode) and Windows Defender offers more comprehensive and responsive protection against a wide range of cyber threats.

In short, It will be a long time before MRT can effectively retire the king of anti-malware.

Conclusions

In conclusion, Malwarebytes is a point of reference in the world of security IT because of its fascinating history, demonstrated effectiveness in countering cyber threats and its ongoing relevance, therefore with the growing number of cyber threats, Malwarebytes’ role in protecting users and organizations is expected to remain critical to cybersecurity.