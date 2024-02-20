The chancellor and former prime minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, visited the Falkland Islands, where he expressed his wishes for the archipelago to be a British territory “forever.” An issue that Argentina rejects, since it continues to claim these islands more than four decades after the war. Recovering them is one of the issues that perhaps generates the most consensus among Argentine society. After Cameron's visit, the Government of Javier Milei asserted that the country will continue to reaffirm its “right of sovereignty” over that territory.

This Monday, February 19, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, promised to help protect the Falklands during his visit to the islands and took the opportunity to express his “wishes” for the territory to remain under British control and not Argentina. .

Cameron is the first British Foreign Minister to travel to the Falklands in 30 years.

“As long as the Falkland Islands want to be part of the UK family, they are welcome to be and we will support them and help them protect and defend themselves for as long as they want. And I hope that's a long, long time, possibly forever.“said Cameron, according to British media accompanying the head of diplomacy on the trip.

Something that provoked a reaction this Tuesday from the Government of the far-right Argentine president, Javier Milei.

“We value the gesture of the Chancellor of the UK Cameron to include Argentina in his view of the region. We will be happy to receive him, on a future occasion, also in Buenos Aires,” said the Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, ironically, on social networks. .

The fight that does not end: the sovereignty of the Malvinas

The Malvinas, located 600 kilometers from the Argentine continental coast and more than 12,000 kilometers from the United Kingdom, were the scene of a war between both nations in 1982.

The forces of the United Kingdom finally won that conflict, in which 649 Argentines, 255 British and three islanders died.

Argentina has for decades maintained its claim to sovereignty over the Falklands, which remained under British control. And for this reason, it has tried to resume talks about these South Atlantic islands with the United Kingdom. But London says it is a decision for the islands' inhabitants.

This same Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Argentine Presidency, Manuel Adorni, avoided commenting on Cameron's trip to the South Atlantic archipelago during a press conference.

“Naturally we reaffirm our right of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and this will continue to happen,” said Adorni.

But others decided to go one step further. The government of the southern Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego, which includes the Malvinas in its geographical territory, declared Cameron “persona non grata” in that district on Monday. An initiative that other governors of the South American country imitated.

The governor of the territory, Gustavo Melella, considered this visit by Cameron as a way to “sustain colonialism” in the 21st century.

The fact of recovering the sovereignty of the islands is one of the few issues on which the Argentine right and left agree and one of those that perhaps generates more consensus among Argentine society in general.

President Javier Milei has said Buenos Aires should try to recover the islands through diplomatic channels.

In 2013, when Cameron was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Falklands residents voted almost unanimously in a referendum to remain under British rule as a British Overseas Territory.

During his stay, Cameron also paid his respects at a memorial in Port Stanley to those who died in the Falklands War, which claimed the lives of 255 Britons and 649 Argentines.

“Of course, we want to have good relations with Buenos Aires, with the Argentine Government. I think the new Government has taken some positive measures and we will have good relations with them. But it will never be at the expense of the wishes of the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands” Cameron said.

An issue that seems destined to generate friction between Buenos Aires and Argentina.

With Reuters and EFE