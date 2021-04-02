39 years after the Argentine landing in the Malvinas Islands, the Government is committed to “strengthening” the diplomatic claim to “achieve a greater number of adhesions” because that “makes the British uncomfortable”.

This was stated by the Defense Minister, Agustín Rossi, who said that “the only way” is “the energy put into the diplomatic question“.

In that sense, he argued: “We want to enhance all that is the diplomatic claim, achieve a greater number of adhesions make them more intense. Because that makes the British uncomfortable. “

He stated that Great Britain “never complied with the resolution of the United Nations” to sit down to dialogue between the countries and that “every time Argentina makes a claim, it is a fact that generates discomfort” because “at this point in the evolution of the world , nobody likes to be considered a colonialist or imperialist country“.

In dialogue with The Uncover Radio, the minister charged against the use that Great Britain gives to the Islands by pointing out that “it is much more than fishing permits and hydrocarbon resources, it is a military enclave with a geopolitically strategic location“.

“Today in the Falklands there are as many islanders as British soldiers. When one looks across the Atlantic one finds that from Great Britain to the South Atlantic there are a number of islands that become British bases in an idea of ​​the British navy to be the gendarme of the waters“, He launched.

Agustín Rossi said that Argentina “has to increase its presence in the South Atlantic with a base in Ushuaia.” Photo: Federico López Claro

The official considered that Argentina “has to increase its presence in the South Atlantic with a logistical and military base included in Ushuaia that has to be built and it would become the southernmost base in the world. “

Rossi also announced the creation of a commission so that lto the vigil of April 2, go from one day to the whole year in 2022, when they are fulfilled 40 years of the war.

“We want the Malvinas to be present in all areas that we can with activities that we are going to plan throughout the country,” he explained.

The Malvinas Commission will function in the orbit of its portfolio with the purpose of preparing next year’s commemorations for the 40th anniversary of the war with Great Britain for the sovereignty of the islands.

“It will be a way of remembering War veterans and keep in memory a just vindication of our country. We believe that it is the way in which we must prepare for the 40 years of that feat, which will be a particular anniversary, “he concluded.

Argentine Cemetery of Darwin Islas Malvinas. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

This April 2, as every year, different acts of tribute will be held to the veterans who fought heroically for the recovery of the exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

That day is remembered and honored those who fell in the struggle and those who returned to the continent forever bearing the traces of that painful experience.

For the second year in a row, the commemoration events are traversed by the care imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, marked by minimal presence and preponderance of virtuality.

Ex-combatants lead the vigil

The traditional Vigil of April 2 by Malvinas began this Friday in Río Gallegos, in front of the monument in memory of those who died in the war in 1982, with the presence of war veterans.

Ex-combatants from the 1982 war who currently reside in Santa Cruz, set out on a walk from the Army property, columnar behind the Band of the 24th Infantry Regiment, towards San Martín and Béccar in this city.

After singing the National Anthem, an ecumenical religious ceremony was held with an evangelical pastor and a Catholic priest; to then continue with a minute of silence and a salvo of cannon shots in honor of the fallen.

JPE