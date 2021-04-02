The Malvinas government decided to pronounce itself this Friday on the 39th anniversary of the military landing in the archipelago that the last dictatorship chose as a way to recover them. In a statement sent to Clarion, this Friday, the president of the Legislative Assembly of the islands, Mark Pollard, said that although the military hostilities of 1982 could “have ended”, Argentina has subjected them to a “war of words”.

Also demand what they call their right to “self-determination” (Argentina is not going to grant them, but neither is the United Nations today, where a demand to the United Kingdom for decolonization is still in force), the islanders called for an end to what they called an “aggressive challenge” to “our rights, our sovereignty and our way of life “.

The islanders affirmed this Friday that since the end of the Anglo-Argentine war, which lasted 74 days between April 2 and June 14, ’82, and which affected “many people”, they were able to build a “dynamic society. enterprising, ambitious “. But they say their children grow up “under the shadow of a nation that seeks to eliminate our fundamental human rights.”

While accusing Buenos Aires of “disassociating itself” from “joint work, such as the exchange of fishing data and joint research to help support sustainability in the region,” they remarked that, on the contrary, from the islands they are fine willing to continue with the work of identifying the remains of Argentine soldiers that were unnamed in the Darwin cemetery, what is called the Humanitarian Project Plan signed between London and Buenos Aires.

Clarion He knows that in the islands they take with fear the fact that the one who takes center stage this April 2 is Minister Agustín Rossi, instead of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá or the Secretary of the Malvinas and Islands of the South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus. They see it as a message of “bellicose” content beyond that from any area of ​​the Government -not President Alberto Fernández nor the Foreign Ministry- they left the Argentine script of 39 years ago: that it is a claim of sovereignty that this country maintained through international diplomatic channels.

Rossi, who accused Britain last year of having “imperial arrogance”, allowed an exercise in December that went unnoticed on the mainland and not in London and the islands. According to the official defense communication of December 14, 2020, it was called Rosario I and it was historic. It took place a few days before that statement at the Naval Base of Marine Infantry Batteries. East emulated Operation “Rosario”, the military landing of April 2, 1982. This newspaper consulted Defense at the time, where they pointed out that the exercise had no intention of provoking anyone and that, on the contrary, the provocation is what the British do every year with their huge exercises on the islands and in the disputed waters as a way to deter Argentines.

This Tuesday the 6th and Wednesday the 7th, on the outskirts of the city of Córdoba, the three branches of the armed forces are going to make another important deployment of their forces, with a simulated rescue of hostages and everything. It will be an important exercise and Rossi will be present. Also invited is Alberto Fernández, who will visit the Argentine Aircraft Factory (FAdeA) that day. The presence of the president in the exercise is not confirmed as well.

The following is the complete statement of the islands:

“Today 39 years ago, the people of the Falkland Islands woke up to the sound of the breaking of the peace, when the Argentine army launched Operation Rosario. This amphibious invasion marked the beginning of the illegal occupation of the Falkland Islands, which sought erase the fundamental human right of all islanders to live in a democratic and self-determined society.

The next day (after the Argentine military landing), the United Nations Security Council approved Resolution 502, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Argentine forces from the Islands, but this was ignored and a 74-day war followed, with consequences of powerful and deeply felt for many people.

While the devastation of the invasion remains in vivid memory, these 39 years of peace have brought progress. Having had our freedom restored, our community has ensured that this freedom is not only commemorated and celebrated, but is undoubtedly characterized by the advancement of the Islands ever since. Our political, economic and social development has been considerable; We have enjoyed remarkable growth and have proven to be a dynamic, entrepreneurial, ambitious and forward-thinking part of the UK family.

While the Argentine government has disengaged from joint work, such as sharing fisheries data and joint research to help support sustainability in the region, the Falkland Islands government has continued to work alongside the UK government to keep your own commitment and support this important work. The HPP (Humanitarian Project Plan) is one such example, which has led to the identification of 115 Argentine soldiers previously buried in nameless graves, with an additional phase of work that will begin later in 2021.

MLA Mark Pollard, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, stated: “We have always been clear about what it means to be a Falklandic Islander. It means being able to choose our own future, exercising our democratic right to self-determination and internal government. All we ask is that our rights be respected by others, rights that have been earned, over time, by generations of people who have chosen to make the Falkland Islands their home. It is our self-reliance and resilience that have built these islands. Our primary desire is to live in peace, and while military hostilities may be over, the war of words has not, our children grow up in the shadow of a nation seeking to eliminate our fundamental human rights. The Government of Argentina must finally consider ending its aggressive challenge to our rights, our sovereignty and our way of life “