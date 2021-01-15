Progressively and a year and a half after its formation, the Safety Pole Malvinas Argentinas continues to establish itself strongly in the district.

After the creation of the Municipal Operations Center (COM) and the subsequent landings of the National Gendarmerie, Citizen Protection, Civil Defense and SAME, the place now added one more service for the entire community: the local emergency telephone reception to provide a quick response to the neighbors.

Indeed, all the calls made to the numbers 0800-222-0911 and 109 to report an emergency situation or post a request for help, for a few days are served directly from COM.

The Monitoring Center, within the Pablo Nogués Security Pole.

There, in the imposing building that is inside the property located in Yatasto and Avenida del Sesquicentenario (Route 24, ex 197), the operators have already begun to execute the initiative belonging to the “Malvinas has a plan” program.

“We receive the calls neighbors’ emergencies and automatically we take all the data and we request a Citizen Protection patrol to get to the place. Having the cameras here, we can see what happens until the arrival of the mobile. Thus, we can help the neighbor as soon as possible “, explains Andrea González, one of the operators of the emergency lines.

The data is not less considering that the images recorded and reproduced by the domes and security cameras of the district are nucleated in the same space where the local security patrol vehicles are also housed. This conjunction, as stated by the Municipality, is what allows providing a almost immediate response.

According to the data provided by the Commune, Malvinas Argentinas has 700 security cameras on the streets. There were 450 before the inauguration of the Security Pole in July 2019 and at that time the goal of reaching 1,200 was expressed.

On the other hand, to speed up the response of mobiles, the Pole has three exits that can be used if necessary: ​​the one that leads to Route 24, another that leads to Yatasto Street and the third one over Valparaíso, next to the pole sanitary by Pablo Nogués.

The Monitoring Center was inaugurated a year and a half ago.

“We insist with our numbers because, sometimes, the same 911 goes around a lot. They attend from La Plata, refer the order to San Miguel and from there it just reaches us. It is wasting time, “says the local undersecretary of security, Jorge Cancio.

“Many times it also happens that the 911 operators do not know where their own places are within the neighborhoods and ask for locations or orientation information that people, in an emergency, do not remember or are not in an emotional position to contribute. change, those of the COM know the streets and directions“, he adds.

The official also remarks that monitoring through security cameras is essential to help as soon as possible those who request the presence of a unit.

Own operators in the Security Pole.

“Forever we coordinate with Citizen Protection, the Police and in some cases directly with Gendarmerie, depending on the severity of the case. We know where the mobiles are by geolocation, then we see which one should go to the place and organize the issue of support. The same happens when there is an accident and SAME must attend, “adds Cancio.

González points out that regardless of criminal acts or road accidents, the Situations of gender violence are also commonplace on both phone lines.

“We work together with the Undersecretariat for Women. We make daily calls to verify that the victims are well or they call when your attacker shows up in the place like this we move mobiles to your home, “he says.

Jorge Cancio, Undersecretary of Security of Malvinas Argentinas.

A few days ago, Malvinas Argentinas received the first batch of 20 police patrol cars as part of the equipment corresponding to the Security Strengthening Plan launched by the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires to strengthen its prevention system and continue to confront crime.

He next Tuesday you will receive the second delivery, which will be similar to the first: another 20 vans to add to the surveillance of the 20 grids in which the patrolling of the Municipality is divided.

In this way, according to Cancio, there will be permanently a minimum of two mobiles in each of the 20 grids that have, on average, about three square kilometers (although the surface also varies according to the housing density, so that there are more patrolling in downtown or commercial areas, with greater movement of people).

Also recently also 20 patent readers incorporated strategically distributed throughout the Municipality.

“Through the Municipal Operations Center we can channel everything much better. Due to the pandemic and the economic crisis, we are a little behind in a lot of things, but the important thing is that we have a specific place where we receive all calls from neighbors, “concludes the local Undersecretary of Security.

JT