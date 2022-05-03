May started beautifully. The talented artist and friend, Rosa María Robles, once again managed to convoke friends from the world of artistic creation -and among them a few who had a crush, like me-, and the beginning of the month coincided with a much-needed sharing of camaraderie and affection in these times. Also, that the place was unbeatable, since it was in the home-studio of the good José García, whose home is, in my opinion, the closest thing than in Culiacán, and surely in all of Sinaloa, to that also wonderful space that was the cave-house of Juan O’Gorman; at least the house of the painter and sculptor of friend José, is still standing, and let’s hope for a long time.

But time itself made me think with free reflection, with the increases and decreases that nights of bad sleep give, of overdosing on caffeine and reading, of thinking in the manner of the Bach piece (which with reverent forgiveness to the teacher) gives its name to this column. Thus, I arrived very early in the morning at a certain supermarket and the first thing I hear at the door is the criticism of an older lady with the shared complaint that the new supermarket carts move a lot and go everywhere; the criticism, already in other voices, continued with some ugly tomatoes ugly like the sierreños roads of Sinaloa municipality and almost as atrocious as the impacts that from time to time I hit the potholes of the Sinaloa capital, this when riding a bike for me beautiful city. About ten more blows and I’m sure I’ll stop worrying about bringing more mouths to the world.

Thus, the malaise is perpetuated without someone putting a strong stop to it. A keen eye would be required for this, something like Pope Sixtus V did at the time, when he established in 1587 a process to veto candidates for sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church when he created the figure of the promoter fidei, (“promoter of the faith”) to be in charge of generating a critical opposition towards the saint candidates and take the role of arguing against the advocatus Dei. For this reason, the position of the former became known as the devil’s advocate, a figure suppressed in 1983 by Pope John Paul II, and therefore would not apply directly to stop Malverde’s sainthood process, but when I was younger I believed that Yes. And as explained by the best book I read in 2019 (after a novel by Saul Bellow), Adam Grant’s Originals: How Innovators and Nonconformists Move the World – and which was a number 1 bestseller on the of the New York Times-, today the practice of protecting dissent before the general consensus continues to be practiced by great leaders in organizations of the most diverse kinds. Hopefully the practice will go down to the municipal government of my homeland. Although in recent days I have seen a lot of light renovation of planters and some public spaces in Culiacán, I would care more if it went over the marrow of the matter and a few potholes disappeared. After all, the pristine half Guadalajara eyes that I inherited from my father, well deserve to be perpetuated a while longer on the face of the earth!

Adam Grant describes how UC Berkeley professor Charlan Nemeth explains that leaders who assign a devil’s advocate are doing something wrong, because the best thing is to dig one up, that is, well, find a member of the group who sincerely can argumentatively and critically oppose a majority, in a way that clarifies a decision with robust confidence and leads to the highest of the best possible decision.

I have thought that in the current state government of Sinaloa, this situation occurs more than less. In various agencies dependent on the Executive, I have seen that there is a head close to and deeply rooted in the governor, Dr. Rocha Moya, while as second-in-command or operational chief there is an element little or not at all close to the doctor, who usually knows of the targeted area. In short, it is part of the government model and teacher Héctor Melesio Cuen has thought about the effectiveness of a method that seems to me to be very similar to having a devil’s advocate, in the way that it makes processes more efficient and makes things happen with less straw to the floor where decisions are really made; It was not in vain that Sixtus V came to the papacy with the experience of being in what today would be the equivalent of the fourth year of primary school when he entered the Franciscan order, according to what I read in History of the Popes, by Luis Melgar. However, in the last days of the Aguilar Padilla government, when I spent some time in the offices of the governor’s advisers in the Government Palace (since several advisers were my teachers), I already saw something like this. And Dr. Rocha Moya was the coordinator of these advisers.

Devil’s advocates are essential to excellent decision making. They can be a good friend, or a close, bitter and powerful person. In my case, for a couple of decades, he was the execrable and deceased husband of my mother, who attacked any of my tastes or plans to carry out, a semi-perpetual situation that ended up exercising such an argumentative capacity that sometimes makes me feel good down on my reviews.

Fortunately, at the May opening of the gathering encouraged by the dearest Rossy Robles, -who even picked up the guitar to sing in Catalan-, the first days of this month have an aroma of softened electricity. For example, at the time I write this column one of my best friends flies from Mexico City to Berlin to a stay for journalists where I am sure she will do great things, as genius was the one that took her a few years ago to the same city to receive the German Walter Reuter Prize for Journalism. Just at dawn this May 3rd I will be in the Malverde chapel, on her very day, asking that my friend have a good path wherever her amber-green eyes go; those big beautiful eyes that, half paraphrasing Neruda, at some point did not know that they were eyes and wanted to be butterflies or apples, but that have known for a long time what they are and serve to exercise a brilliant critical gaze that reveals so much and will continue to reveal about matters of public interest that concern everyone and everything. I will ask Malverde for my friend, and if necessary, maybe I will even give him my legal services’, yes, with some empathy.