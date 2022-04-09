Seven days to go, four points between the first and third in the standings. This championship has everything to give us – fortunately – an ending full of twists like the best detective novels. But in the end, who will be among Milan, Napoli and Inter to “kill” their opponents and take home the Scudetto? We asked the writer Marco Malvaldi, author of the Novels of the BarLume and more, a Turin fan and a great football fan. “It’s a splendid triello, like that of Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Ugly, the Bad. I don’t know who the good and the bad are, certainly the bad is Ibra”.