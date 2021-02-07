The Super Bowl halftime show has been giving something to talk about, since the manager of the 2021 edition is The Weeknd, who promised an unprecedented show. Rumors of Maluma’s participation were running on social networks, however, the Canadian was in charge of ruling out that possibility.

For his part, the Colombian reggaeton player used the uproar generated on social networks to invite his followers to listen to the songs of 7 days in Jamaica, his most recent album.

“Super Bowl Sunday and listening to full volume # 7DJ #Chocolate”, wrote the Medellin on his official Instagram account and accompanied his message with the newly released video clip of his song “Chocolate”.

As it is remembered, The Weeknd is focused on giving an amazing show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and for this he invested $ 7 million of his own money. In this way, you want to make your mark on the greatest American event just like Michael Jackson, James Brown, Aerosmith, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, among other celebrities.

Maluma invited his followers to hear his new album 7 days in Jamaica. Photo: Maluma Instagram

The Canadian agreed to an interview for the NLF, in which he gave details about his show and ruled out Maluma as a guest artist. “I have been reading a lot of rumors. But there is no room to fit it into the narrative of the story I want to tell in acting. So, there are no special guests, no, “he commented.

