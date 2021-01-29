Maluma is on his birthday. The Colombian singer celebrated his 27th with announcement of his new “son”, as he called it.

The interpreter of “Hawaii”, considered one of the most successful Latin artists, made a live broadcast this Thursday 28 via Instagram.

In his live he broke with speculation about his last publication, where he kissed a belly that said “# 7DJ”. As it is remembered, his post generated a series of rumors; even many of his fans assured that he was going to be a father.

However, in the video he revealed the launch of his new musical project. “I’m going to be a dad, and he’s my fifth child. We have a new album, ”said the Latin artist.

“This project is very special for me. I’ve been working on this for a long time. When I was in Jamaica, I had the opportunity to be with songwriters and producers. This album was going to come out before Papi Juancho, but due to COVID-19 … (it didn’t come out) “, he said at another time Maluma.

In the transmission, just over 100,000 followers of the Colombian were connected. Also, his publication of the album on YouTube received thousands of views

Maluma He has been enjoying his musical successes and having the recognition of organizations in the sector. The artist tops the list with the most nominations at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards.

As is known, the ceremony will take place on next February 18 in Miami with strict biosecurity measures for the coronavirus.

