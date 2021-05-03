The interpreter of the song “Hawaii”, Maluma, surprised with a photograph as a young man, and compared it with a current one. The post where he jokes about his appearance before becoming known worldwide has more than 2 million ‘likes’ within a day of posting it on his Instagram account.

Maluma accompanied the description of his publication with several emoticons with smiling faces: “If you didn’t love me like that, don’t look for me now.” Also, in his first photo he looks very young, had a slim build and wore aviator glasses. In the second, he sports several tattoos, has a beard and a toned body.

Maluma

What the Colombian singer publishes does not go unnoticed, as he has 58 million followers. They did not hesitate to react to the photo. “That’s how I met you. Always cute “,” I always dreamed of making a post like that, but I think I was late “,” Wow what a change “, were some of the messages.

Maluma thinks about the tax protest in Colombia

The young singer gave his opinion on what is happening in Colombia and is no stranger to the protests for the tax reform. Maluma asked the protesters to be more peaceful. The description of the publication details: “What happens in my country hurts me and I wanted to leave you this message.” Also, in part of the video he expressed: “It hurts a lot even if I’m not there, because it directly affects my family and me.”