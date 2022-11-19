Monday, November 21, 2022
Maluma “stole the show” in Qatar! This was his presentation for the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2022
in Sports
Maluma in Qatar
Photo:

Screenshot

Despite the criticism for his interview, the man from Antioquia received an ovation. People vibrated to his rhythm.

Trinidadian-American Nicki Minaj, the colombian Maluma and the Lebanese Myriam Fares have been the main protagonists of the inauguration this Saturday of the ‘FIFA Fan Festival’ in Doha, in which the first hymn of the festival, ‘Tukoh Taka’, was performed.

In this release, ‘FIFA Sound’ has the collaboration of ‘Universal Arabic Music’ and ‘Republic Records’. ‘Tukoh Taka’, the last song included in the official soundtrack of the tournament, reflects the spirit of the World Cup and was performed by three of the most popular voices of the moment in Doha’s Al Bidda Park, as well as later in the stands of the stadiums of Qatar.

With the union of this trio, a kind of anthem has been created that aims to encompass different cultures and genres and reflect the international dimension of the World Cup and the inclusive nature of football.

Maluma performed at the opening of the ‘FIFA Fan Festival’ in Doha.

(You can read: Maluma explodes against his critics after leaving an interview at the World Cup in Qatar).

Maluma vibrates in Qatar

Thanks to his hard work, the artist has been able to acquire different luxuries.

In the videos shared by the attendees, Maluma is seen singing several of his songs in Qatar.

“Hawai”, one of the most sung by the Latin Americans present.

I feel very happy to be here. God bless my people. Thank you very much!” Maluma said in her presentation.

“I am very happy to have participated in this World Cup song. I always dreamed of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music in this theme together with incredible artists who sing in English and Arabic allows me to place our culture in another dimension,” he said. Maluma.

SPORTS
*With EFE

