Fatherhood has turned the life of Colombian singer Maluma upside down, who says that “everything changed” since the birth of his first daughter Paris last March and that he “loves” being a father, according to an interview published on Tuesday.

“Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to do incredibly well for her,” Maluma told Allure magazine, which accompanied the interview with several photos of the singer on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands that show his toned body, covered in tattoos.

Maluma wants to lead by example

The proud father says he now has to “lead by example” for his daughter.

“I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and I get up at 5:30 to go to the gym because I want to be healthy. I want to live forever for my children. I want to make her proud of me,” said the Colombian. Malumawith millions of followers on their networks.

Maluma is happy with his baby. Photo from Instagram

On her Instagram page she has 64 million followers, of which 66% are women between 18 and 44 years old, while on Tik Tok they are 74%, according to the magazine.

Maluma, who has topped Billboard’s Latin charts with 24 hitswho has three number one hits on the Latin album charts, announced last March via Instagram the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Susana Gómez, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2020.

But he is aware that he still has a bad boy image that he does not want to get rid of: “It is no secret that my fans love it when I play my role as a dirty boy. I like it and I have fun. I need that spark in my life,” he said frankly.

Maluma, world-renowned Colombian singer-songwriter. Instagram photo

In the middle of a tour

Colombian Maluma, who is in the middle of a tour, spoke to the magazine from the Turks and Caicos Islands where he purchased a property in 2021, which has become his refuge and where he travels in his own black Gulfstream G450 jet, Allure highlights.

“This is where I come to disappear. Here, I am simply Juan Luis,” who buys his avocados at the local market, always wears sandals and has friends from the island, said Juan Luis Londoño Arias, who in his adolescence left soccer – he was training to be a professional – to dedicate himself to music after seeing several reggaeton stars.

Juan Luis then asked his aunt Yudy to pay for a recording session in a studio as a birthday present, after which he needed to find a name to start his career in music.

This is how Maluma was born, a mix of the names of his mother Marlli, his father Luis, and his sister Manuela, and which he has tattooed on his left calf, as a tribute to his family.

In addition to his passion for music, Maluma dedicates time to his foundation ‘The art of dreams’, which provides opportunities for poor young people in Colombia to learn to dance, cook, sing and compose, tools that, according to the artist, can change the lives of young people.