The urban singer Maluma caused a stir on social networks after sharing a photograph in which he shines next to his father, Luis Londoño, and his mother, Marlli Arias. The popular ‘Pretty boy‘provoked tenderness among his fans, who praised him for the “simplicity” he shows and his love for his family.

“Thanks to them I am what I am!” Was the brief message that the Colombian artist wrote on Instagram to accompany his postcard, which a few hours after being uploaded to the network already has more than a million and a half reactions.

“You are always the reflection of your parents!”, “Of all the photos you upload, this is the most beautiful. It represents everything that you are “,” Your parents are very proud of you “,” That’s right, first the parents, who gave us life “, were some comments from the fans of the” Hawaii “interpreter.

Singers Yandel and La India were also moved by the familiar image of Maluma and they filled the comment section with prayer symbols and hearts.

Maluma is at an important moment in his musical career, since on January 28 he released his new album 7DJ, a musical work that has the collaboration of Charlie Black and Ziggy Marley, son of the legendary singer Bob Marley.

The release date of the Medellin-born’s fifth record production coincided with his 27th birthday. After this new achievement, the singer expressed how excited he feels to continue working on his music.

“Today I feel renewed and with more desire than the first day. Remember, partners, that dreaming is worth it and that, if I could surpass myself, you too, and even go further. # 7DJ marks a before and after in my life. Hopefully this album will inspire you and lead you to believe in yourself. Enjoy it, it’s a special album ”, was part of the extensive presentation message that Maluma wrote about his recent album.

