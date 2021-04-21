Maluma continues to develop his career despite the restrictions of the pandemic. Although the coronavirus has greatly affected the music industry, the reggaeton player has managed to continue releasing songs and even a new album.

Just weeks after announcing his album 7 days in Jamaica, the famous singer has now surprised his fans with a song inspired by him. Earth day and that celebrates nature with influences of Caribbean sounds.

The single “Rumba (Pure Gold Anthem)” was released on April 19 in collaboration with the Michelob Ultra brand to promote the first organic beer made entirely with renewable solar energy.

“I have collaborated with some of the greatest artists in the world, but never with a star that is literally off this planet. (…) I love that it has been done in support of sustainability, which is one of my greatest passions “ Maluma wrote in an official statement.

As reported BillboardOne of the unique and creative aspects of the theme is that the sounds generated by the solar flames were included in the melody.

Maluma starred in an impressive show at the Latin AMAs 2021

The famous Colombian reggaeton was one of the artists in charge of opening the ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards 2021. Maluma joined Anitta, Wisin and Myke Towers in a spectacular opening concert to the rhythm of “My girl”.

The event, which resumed after a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was attended by many artists and ensured preventive measures with social distancing and a reduced face-to-face audience.

