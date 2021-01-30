Maluma premiered 7DJ (Seven days in Jamaica), his fifth record production. The wait ended for his fans because there was speculation in the networks that the reggaeton would become a father.

However, it was all about a marketing strategy. Through Instagram, the interpreter of “Hawaii”Celebrated the release of her new album, which she called her ‘baby’.

Maluma’s album has seven songs featuring two renowned island artists: Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s son, and Charlie Black.

As revealed by the Colombian reggaeton, 7DJ marks a beginning in his life and musical career. “I want to take this post to thank all the people who support me around the world. I want to tell you that I feel happy and reborn from this project. # 7DJ is a different album that shows my musical maturity but above all personal ”, he began.

maluma

Seven days in Jamaica includes other Latin musical rhythms and is focused on reflecting nature to help take care of planet earth.

“Today I feel renewed and with more desire than the first day. Remember partners that dreaming is worth it and that if I could surpass myself you too and even go further. # 7DJ marks a before and after in my life. Hopefully this album will inspire you and lead you to believe in yourself. Enjoy it, it is a special album, with a very important background that is to help our planet earth and above all it is made with a lot of love ”, concluded the singer.

