Maluma is preparing for the premiere of Marry me, his first acting foray into a Hollywood movie. In addition to making a leap to the big screen, he shares leading roles with Jennifer Lopez.

The Colombian singer spoke with Elle magazine in an extensive interview and became the first male artist to appear on the cover of the medium. After the achievement spread, the reggaeton appeared on a Spanish program and spoke about what it felt like to have his first experience in the cinema.

“It has been a giant step in my career. I have liked acting since I was a child. I had several proposals before Marry me, from various people who wanted to work on series or movies. But I always hoped that it was the right time, ”Maluma told the El hormiguero program.

In the same way, he affirmed that he is very happy to have learned and shared scenes with important actors such as Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. “It’s a very funny movie, a very nice project.”

On his appearance on the cover of Elle, he stated that he is happy to forge a precedent in the fashion industry. “It remained for the story … I am grateful to the people who were part of this,” he said.

In addition to the upcoming release of his first film, Maluma He also continues to develop his musical career. He recently released his new album 7 days in Jamaica, which is heavily influenced by the reggae genre.

