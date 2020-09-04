Calvin Klein has recruited a large number of familiar faces to star in its latest campaign. The American fashion company has selected rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, singers SZA and Maluma and the new actress of the series Euphoria, Hunter Schafer, to appear alongside already Calvin Klein veterans Justin Bieber, Kendal Jenner and Lay Zhang for their new ad. Characters chosen, in addition to their fame and power of influence, because they have declared themselves openly willing to “undress before the world.”

According to the statement that the brand itself has issued to present its Spring 2020 campaign of jeans, Calvin Klein Jeans, and underwear, Calvin Klein Underwear, it is about celebrating confidence without complexes and self-love. “It is an ode to self-expression, each set captures talent in its own exaggerated world, with stripped and raw elements that are inherent to the brand and bring the narrative home. Deal With It —Which could be translated as “deal with it.” All this portrayed under the images of the renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti and in a video directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Openly gay rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X and Schafer, a transgender woman, represent members of the LGBT + community in the campaign. “My name is Lil Nas X … I don’t know what the hell is going on,” says the singer of Old Town Road in the ad. “Deal with it,” he adds. Meanwhile, Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma and Lay Zhang, a member of the K-pop group Exo and who became Calvin Klein’s first Chinese representative in July 2019, show the desire of the brand to attract a multicultural customer. The participation of Bieber, 26, coincides with his return to public life. After five years of self-imposed retirement, the singer of Sorry This 2020 has released a new album with which it seeks to consolidate itself in the elite of adult pop. During this time, the Canadian artist has also released a documentary in which he talks about depression and the problems he has suffered throughout his career due to the fame he acquired at such a young age.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, has been a fetish model for Calvin Klein for years. Both she and her sisters have posed for the American firm on several occasions. In the summer of 2018, the Kardashians starred in the fall campaign directed by photographer Willy Vanderperre, which appealed to family unity.