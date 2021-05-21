A new achievement for Maluma! The famous performer has made show business history by becoming the first man to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan Spain magazine. Through his social networks, he was excited about the publication.

In his official Instagram account, the reggaeton, who recently spoke out against the police repression in Colombia for the tax reform, shared various images from the new issue of the famous magazine, in which he is seen posing in front of a paradisiacal beach .

“First man on the cover of Cosmopolitan Spain. Thanks to the team. Definitely one of my favorites, “he wrote on the social platform. In the same way, he decided to thank and name all the people who were part of the production team.

Maluma

The publication did not go unnoticed by users of the social network and its millions of followers. Many people congratulated him on this recent achievement in his artistic career.

Maluma and Susana Gómez surprise when they appear hand in hand in Miami

After being photographed on several occasions, Maluma and Susana Gómez appeared together at an official event for the first time. The reggaeton was one of the main guests at the opening of The Goodtime hotel in Miami and did not hesitate to attend the hand of who would be his sentimental partner.

In social networks, a video was released in which celebrities are seen on their arrival at the event, which took place on April 16. The images generated a stir on the Instagram platform, where many of his followers expressed their excitement to see that the artist is in love.

However, this is not the first time that the two have been caught together. Months ago they were seen in various streets of Miami while walking their pets and on daily outings.

Maluma, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.