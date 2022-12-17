Maluma imitates an Argentine accent and Lionel Messi “responds”: a trending video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The paisa did not keep his support for Argentina and Internet users evoked Messi’s words.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 17, 2022, 02:56 PM
Within hours of the ball rolling in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022celebrities express their support for their favorite selection.
Maluma, who has been the protagonist of the transfer of the World Cup due to his performance at the ‘Fan fest’ of the opening, was seen in a recording expressing in a particular way his support for Argentina, a country in which he has great fans. .
What nobody expected was that Internet users would ‘call’ Messi so that he would ‘answer’.
And now the recording is viral.
‘Go there…’
“Are we ready?” Maluma asks at the outset.
“Are we ready, Argentina?”he remarks with a striking Argentine accent.
Then, as seen in the viral video, Maluma, who is seen in the recording with a mate, Internet users take a reply from Messi.
The iconic “Anda pa’ alla bobo”, which was a trend in the game against the Netherlands, the perfect complement they found.
SPORTS
More news
December 17, 2022, 02:56 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Maluma #imitates #Argentine #accent #Lionel #Messi #responds #trending #video
Leave a Reply