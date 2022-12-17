Maluma imitates an Argentine accent and Lionel Messi “responds”: a trending video

Within hours of the ball rolling in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022celebrities express their support for their favorite selection.

Maluma, who has been the protagonist of the transfer of the World Cup due to his performance at the ‘Fan fest’ of the opening, was seen in a recording expressing in a particular way his support for Argentina, a country in which he has great fans. .

What nobody expected was that Internet users would ‘call’ Messi so that he would ‘answer’.

And now the recording is viral.

‘Go there…’

Lionel Messi during the match against Croatia.

“Are we ready?” Maluma asks at the outset.

“Are we ready, Argentina?”he remarks with a striking Argentine accent.

Then, as seen in the viral video, Maluma, who is seen in the recording with a mate, Internet users take a reply from Messi.

The iconic “Anda pa’ alla bobo”, which was a trend in the game against the Netherlands, the perfect complement they found.

