The Colombian singer Maluma, in collaboration with the plastic artist Federico Uribe, started an auction of graphic pieces with motifs from the album 7 days in Jamaica.

It is an exhibition of sustainable art that has charitable purposes. The raised will go to projects that protect the environment, according to information from Efe and the representatives.

This event will run until the end of February on the platform Bidsquare. The pieces are part of an exhibition that is currently in a Wynwood gallery in Miami.

The collection includes the album cover 7DJ (7 days in Jamaica) made from recycled material.

As you recall, on his birthday, the “Hawaii” interpreter released the aforementioned album, which contains collaborations with reggae stars Ziggy Marley and Charly Black.

About the Maluma auction

“Maluma selected seven pieces made with recycled materials that portray our land, through the ocean, forests, life on farms and much more to accompany each song on his album,” says the press release.

“Uribe is recognized for being an expert artist in using recycled materials to create unique sculptures and pieces of art,” adds the text.

The fate of the sculptures and pieces will fall on Colombian non-profit organizations in favor of the environment. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Amigos del Mar Foundation, the Cartagena Botanical Garden and Stand Up Providencia.

