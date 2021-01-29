It seems normal to relate reggaeton artists with the world of drugs and drug trafficking. This time, it was the turn of the Colombian Maluma (27) who was once accused on social networks of “having fame and good economic life due to ties with the world of drug trafficking.”

Several figures of this musical genre have been linked to similar news. Anuel AA, for example, spent 30 months in prison for illegal possession of weapons, Don Omar was singled out in 2014 for domestic violence and possession of weapons, and even Nicky Jam was in prison several times for drug use.

“People thought that in my family we were drug traffickers and that drug trafficking had supported my musical career. Obviously all this is a lie, but many things are speculated and talked about. And one is here to set the record straight, “he said. Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma’s real name) on the show The Rock Star Show, which is driven by his friend and colleague Nicky Jam.

Colombian singer Maluma, who celebrated his 27th birthday in Miam. (EFE)

Cars, houses, trips and jewelry, in addition to having his own private jet, the singer has no trouble hiding his luxuries or the money he earns. But this comes not only from his musical successes, but also from a family matter. His father was the manager of several important companies in Medellín, and that is why as a boy he never lacked anything.

When he was 14 years old and with the divorce of his parents, Marlli Arias and Luis Londoño, not everything was as before. “Everything fell to the ground, my dad broke down and it was a very difficult time. I went from having a comfortable life to almost losing everything “, expressed the reggaeton player and explained that it was his grandparents who helped him get ahead at that time.

In addition, he remembered the heartbroken cries of his mother, not knowing how to continue and find enough money to buy food. “It puts your feet on the ground. That’s when I began to value life much more, when I began to see that food was the same at breakfast, lunch, dinner, where my grandparents were the ones who provided us with food “he commented.

Maluma and her previous look.

Weeks ago Maluma was chosen to star on the February cover of the fashion magazine Elle, American version, reason why the critics of several people did not take in pronouncing itself.

The comments gained strength from feminist groups that brand the artist’s lyrics as “macho.” Many songs show the woman as a “sexual object”. In video clips like 4 babys or Bad meThe musician is seen on a bed surrounded by half-naked women.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will release the film, Marry Me on February 12 of this year.

But not everything would be so bad for the artist, who in addition to showing himself in love on his social networks with a possible new girlfriend, Colombian architect Susana Gómez, debuted as an actor in 2019 with marry me.

The romantic comedy starring with Jennifer Lopez was recorded in 2019, but due to the pandemic the premiere was postponed.

Hours ago, Maluma released his new album “visual”, as he calls it, #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica). The cover is a work of art by Colombian artist Federico Uribe, recognized for using recycled materials to create sculptures and pieces of art.