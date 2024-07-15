Mexico City.- Singer Maluma was criticized on social media after being caught in a box at the Copa América final while there was a slamming door at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Users of the X platform criticized the lack of sensitivity of the interpreter of “Borró Cassette”, since a group of Colombian and Argentine fans mocked the security of the stadium, which caused dozens of people to start pushing each other, including children and women.

“While there are people risking their lives outside the stadium, pathetic Maluma thinks it’s funny that he’s enjoying himself with his friends in a box,” wrote one user.

Fans were also seen jumping over some walls to enter Hard Rock Stadium without passing through security.

“I mean, Maluma is safe in a box partying with his friends while everyone else is squashed in the hallways, they should cancel the game,” wrote one Internet user.

The Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia began an hour late, with singer Karol G performing the Colombian national anthem.