In the middle of his winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado, Maluma, who a few days ago celebrated the launch of his musical theme “Cositas de la USA”, decided to celebrate his birthday on January 28 with a party in the heights, where he was surrounded by friends and in which champagne was the star ingredient .

Through his social networks, the interpreter shared a video, in which he thanked all his fans for the love and congratulations he received on his special day.

Maluma sends a loving message to his fans on his birthday

“It’s my birthday, 28 is not fulfilled every day. I love you, all the people who have sent me videos, my family, my partners, everyone, I love you and it is worth dreaming big, “he mentioned. Saying these words, the Colombian singer emptied the bottle of champagne on him.

After that, the artist, who was shirtless, poured the contents of the liquor bottle on his head and ended up soaking his body.

“HBD TO ME. Thank you for all your messages, you are my engine, I love you like a hppppp!!“, he pointed.

Maluma’s mother sends warm greetings to her son on his birthday

On the occasion of the singer’s birthday, Marlli Arias, mother of the urban genre singer, was encouraged to extend a loving message to her descendant through her social networks.

To do this, the mother of the interpreter of “HP” posted a publication on her Instagram profile in which she showed unpublished photos not previously seen from the childhood of Juan Luis Londoño Arias, Maluma’s real name.

“28 years ago, in the morning hours, I was ready to receive you; when I saw you I knew immediately that you had magic… Noticing that your eyes each had a different color was the first indication to realize that your light was going to reach all corners of the world, but above all to carry a message of love, discipline and hope”, said the dedication at the beginning.

“Today I look back and I continue to appreciate the greatness of your soul that chose to be born in my womb, the nobility of your being that names me mother and the joy of your heart that fills me with reasons to always smile. I love you, my life, continue to illuminate the world with your presence, happy birthday”, added Doña Marlli.