Miami.- Colombian singer Maluma received the 2023 Impact Award for the work of his foundation “El Arte de los Sueños” at a gala in Miami where two million dollars were raised for underprivileged children through music.

Hosted by the Playing For a Change Foundation (PFCF), the Impact Awards charity gala took place Saturday night at The Sacred Space Miami with over 350 guests and performances by artists like funk legend George Clinton, Charlie Soul Clap, Amine and others.

During the event it was announced that PFCF, Florida International University (FIU) Wertheim School of Music, El Arte de los Sueños and Young Musicians Unite will join forces to offer music education to 3,500 high school students from 35 county public schools Miami-Dade by week.

Students will have access to a recording studio where they can perform, record, sell and distribute your music on platforms like Spotify and CEEK, all at no cost.

In addition, the Wertheim School of Music will offer you master classes, seminars and tutoring.

Photo Courtesy Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF)

“I am very happy that my foundation is partnering with the Playing For Change Foundation, Young Musicians Unite and the FIU Wertheim School of Music to bring our program to Miami,” said Maluma, who wore a light-colored blazer and pantsuit without a shirt. and her hair was combed back in dreadlocks.

“I know that together we will change the lives of these children through music, just as music changed my life”, said the interpreter known worldwide for songs like “Farandulera”, “La obsesión” or “La temperatura”.

El Arte de los Sueños, the non-profit organization created by Maluma, works with adolescents in vulnerable situations through the teaching of the arts and until now has focused its activities on underprivileged areas of Colombia.

The gala was attended by the model Karolina Kourkova and the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., among other personalities.

The event was co-hosted by Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Archie Drury, PFCF President and Board Member, respectively, and was presented and streamed by CEEK Metaverse, a platform that allows music artists to create NFTs, live events, avatars, digital merchandising and social games.

PFCF’s mission is to make music a tool for social change through programs implemented in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Panama, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Uganda and the United States.

“Announcing Maluma as this year’s winner of this year’s Playing For Change Foundation Impact Award 2023 celebrates his contribution to the long-term success and development of future musical artists, fueling their passion and creativity from an early age,” said Kroenke Silverstein. .

PFCF was founded in 2007 on the idea that music has the power to connect people despite their differences. Their efforts are focused on youth from marginalized communities.

“CEEK Metaverse allows creators to earn money from their art no matter where it comes from. We are thrilled to be a part of this phenomenal program honoring global superstar Maluma and his foundation, particularly for creating a path for talent to have the best chance to reach their potential,” said Mary Spio, founder and CEO of the platform.