Amazon Prime Video has exciting premieres lined up for January. One of them is my Colombian selection, a docuseries that has published its trailer with one of its key ‘signings’, since the famous artist Maluma will be the narrator of the 6 episodes that make up the title, whose release date is scheduled for this January 28.

“This is Colombia, my people, the one that never gives up. This is the story of the thread that unites us. This is football”, the singer is heard saying, who is already preparing his arrival in theaters with the movie Marry me.

YOU CAN SEE: Hotel Transylvania 4: how and where to watch the new animated film online?

What will we see in My Colombia selection?

my Colombian selection will bring viewers closer to the coffee squad on their way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On this journey, testimonials from current players will be exhibited, as well as iconic soccer players from the past.

In addition, according to Infobae, the audiovisual production will present unpublished videos of the team’s concentration in Brazil for the Copa América 2021, the transition of the technical direction —which went from having Carlos Queiroz to Reinaldo Rueda Rivera as DT—, among other ups and downs.

My Colombia team will recount the ups and downs of the coffee squad on their way to Qatar 2022. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

YOU CAN SEE: The Boys: Amazon Prime Video production mocks Ant-Man

Likewise, a review will be made of key scenarios for the team, such as the defeat by a landslide in the qualifiers against Ecuador, as well as the injuries suffered by emblematic players, such as Radamel Falcao García.

“We love being able to bring original stories to Amazon Prime Video customers and share the excitement of fans of the Colombia national team by showcasing a technical team and players with a long and important history in soccer,” said Javiera Balmaceda, team leader of original content for Spanish-speaking Latin America in Amazon Studios, in statements collected by La Nación.