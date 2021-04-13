Maluma, the renowned urban genre singer and performer of hits such as “Hawaii” and “Agua de Jamaica”, was vaccinated against COVID-19, as he expressed on his Instagram account. The artist joins the list of celebrities who received the first dose and spread it on their social networks.

In that sense, characters like Mariah Carey Y Hugh jackman They also showed such a process on their platforms and encouraged their followers to do the same. The ‘Pretty boy’ shared with his fans that he is already protected against the dangerous virus: “Vaccine ready,” he wrote in the publication.

The Colombian singer announced that he was vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: Maluma / Instagram

In his official Instagram account, Maluma is seen smiling in front of his mirror and shows a small patch on one of his arms. The post has more than 800,000 ‘likes’ and more than 5,000 comments.

The reactions were immediate: “Always healthy, never insane”, “With motivations like this, I do get vaccinated”, “I already want to be vaccinated to go to your concert,” wrote some of his millions of followers.

Given the important announcement, he took advantage of said publication to remind his fans that this 2021 he returns to the stage. In the post he also detailed: “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour is coming, buy your tickets.”