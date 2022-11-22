In 2012, a young Maluma entered the reality show “Combate” at just 18 years of age to try to win over the Peruvian public. In said ATV production, the singer, who was criticized for attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup Fan Fest show, was able to meet local entertainment figures such as Sheyla Rojas and here we will tell you more about his curious story.

Although Maluma’s participation in “Combate” may seem surprising to many, the most striking thing for his followers is that the “Hawái” singer was rejected by Sheyla Rojas at that time, who through her social networks in recent months has expressed his admiration for the Colombian.

What happened between Maluma and Sheyla Rojas?

In the remembered program “Combate”, Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, was introduced as the new ‘jale’ of the show in the 2012 season. At that time, Sheyla Rojas was also listed as a participant.

Upon entering the program and immediately, Maluma expressed his emotion upon meeting Sheyla Rojas: “She is a mamacita in every sense of the word.” However, because the then combatant had a loving relationship with former bullfighter Antonio Pavón in those years, Sheyla Rojas did not reciprocate her flattery and the Colombian singer did not try to win her over.

Despite this, Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller did not hesitate to joke that Maluma would treat Sheyla Rojas better than Antonio Pavón, since he had recently made a rudeness to the famous. “I think that Maluma would not make such an insult to Sheyla Rojas,” said Renzo Schuller, to which Maluma replied: “No, never, that is not done to a lady that pretty.”

When the drivers encouraged the singer to give Sheyla a kiss on the cheek, he replied: “I think this is not the time, we will see if the days pass and he gives me the opportunity. (…) Lie, respects and greetings to her boyfriend, may God bless him”.

Over the course of days, Maluma returned to Colombia to resume his career as a singer and Sheyla Rojas continued her relationship with Antonio Pavón; However, the following year, these ended due to an infidelity of the Spaniard with Milett Figueroa.

Antonio Pavón, former partner of Sheyla Rojas. Photo: capture

How long was Maluma in “Combat”?

The Colombian singer spent exactly one week on the reality show “Combate”. Upon entering the show and despite the fact that Sheyla Rojas asked him to be on the red team, he was assigned to the green team and participated in all the physical competitions. In addition, he also performed a fun dance with the fighter ‘Zumba’.

Maluma at the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup

Despite the criticism, Maluma appeared at the Fan Fest event prior to the opening of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup. One of the events that caught the attention of the public was that the Colombian singer abandoned an interview in a local media outlet when he asked him for his opinion on human rights in that country.

Maluma did not want to answer the question from journalist Moav Vardí. Photo: Twitter capture

Maluma thanked Peruvian fans after participating in “Combate”

During his concert on September 23, Maluma He had words of gratitude to his Peruvian followers, who supported his musical career during his participation in the program “Combat”.

“I remember when I left Colombia, they told me, you are crazy, your music is not going to reach other countries and when I came to Peru for the first time, I felt their love, I realized that dreams do come true. Today I am here eight years later enjoying my career, so many beautiful things, but above all the best fans”, he expressed.

What did Maluma say about his presentation in Qatar?

Through his official account on Instagram, Maluma made a publication in which he responded to his detractors, making clear the pride he feels for having appeared at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Fan Fest.

“We are in Qatar, last song, representing my culture, my country. This hat was thrown at me from the audience and I am going to wear it with honor and pride. Whatever it is, whatever they say, say what they want, we have the anthem for the World Cup and we continue to sing from Qatar”, are the words of the Latin artist.

Why Maluma was not part of the opening of the World Cup?

Days ago, the official account of the FIFA World Cup announced on its official social networks that Maluma would be present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with Myriam Fares; however, her stay was only limited to the Fan Fest.

This event was held on Saturday, November 19, one day before the opening ceremony.

This was the presentation of Maluma at the FIFA Fan Festival

Maluma appeared at the FIFA Fan Festival of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, held in Al Bidda Park, in the center of Doha and Qatar, on November 19.

The Colombian artist sang for 40,000 people his best hits and the official theme of the event, “Tukoh taka”, which he performed in collaboration with other artists such as Nicky Minaj and the Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. The videos of the concert are already circulating on social networks and the singer can be seen wearing his national team shirt.

Maluma ignored the criticism. Photo: EFE/ Juanjo Martin

More photos of his presentation at the FIFA Fan Festival

Maluma He published a series of photos of what was his presentation at the FIFA Fan Festival Qatar 2022 on his official Instagram account. The singer once again highlighted how proud he is to have been part of one of the most important sporting events in the world.

Photos of the FIFA Fan Festival. Photo: Instagram/Maluma

Photos of the FIFA Fan Festival. Photo: Instagram/Maluma